Pigford, Lois
Jean
04/19/1935 - 05/15/2019
Deaconess Lois J. Pigford a native of Idabel,OK and longtime resident of Foxfield, CO, quietly departed this life on May 15, 2019, in Denver, Colorado. She is a retired Educator, Published Author, and a member of New Hope Baptist Church for 59 years. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Deacon George H. Pigford, Jr.; 2 children, George K. Pigford and Kimberli R. Fox; 1 sister, Ruby J. Jackson.
Prayer Meeting and Wake will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 6-8pm in New Hope Baptist Church; A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 10:00am in New Hope Baptist Church 3701 Colorado Blvd, Denver; internment will be on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 9:15am in Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Stage Area C. Please share condolences at www.pipkinbraswell.com
Published in Denver Post on May 19, 2019