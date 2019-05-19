Denver Post Obituaries
|
Pipkin-Braswell Funerals
6601 East Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80230
(303) 996-0869
Wake
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
3701 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
3701 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:15 AM
Ft. Logan National Cemetery
Stage Area C
View Map
Lois Pigford


Lois Pigford Obituary
Pigford, Lois
Jean
04/19/1935 - 05/15/2019

Deaconess Lois J. Pigford a native of Idabel,OK and longtime resident of Foxfield, CO, quietly departed this life on May 15, 2019, in Denver, Colorado. She is a retired Educator, Published Author, and a member of New Hope Baptist Church for 59 years. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Deacon George H. Pigford, Jr.; 2 children, George K. Pigford and Kimberli R. Fox; 1 sister, Ruby J. Jackson.
Published in Denver Post on May 19, 2019
