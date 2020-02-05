|
Wagner, Lois Robeson
Lois Robeson Wagner, 89, passed away Tuesday morning at her home from pancreatic cancer. Lois was born in Loudon, Tennessee on October 20, 1930 to Reverend W.E.O. and Addie Robeson. She moved to Denver in 1960. Needless to say, she loved her family well. She was the wisest, most loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Those who knew her, count themselves lucky.
Her first career was as a High School History teacher, which allowed her to live her first passion of traveling the world with friends on Summer Break. Her second passion was realized in pottery, and opening her own business. She opened the Art Pedlar in 1975, on South Colorado Boulevard. From there she moved her shop to 23rd and Dexter, and then for the last 19 years on Old South Gaylord Street. She loved her shop, finding the perfect gift for shoppers, but mostly visiting with her customers, whom she counted as friends, over the course of 33 years.
She is survived by her son, Mark Wagner (Kelly), and her daughter Julie Wagner Bush (Tom), as well as her four beloved grandchildren, Madison, Chandler, Jesse, and Ben. She was preceded in death by four older brothers, Edward, Jim, Harold, Bill, and her twin brother, Loyd.
Services will be held Friday, February 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Eisenhower Chapel, 293 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO 80230. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research, .
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020