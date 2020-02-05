Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Apollo Funerals Eisenhower Chapel
293 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80230
(720) 509-9719
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Eisenhower Chapel
293 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Robeson Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Robeson Wagner Obituary
Wagner, Lois Robeson

Lois Robeson Wagner, 89, passed away Tuesday morning at her home from pancreatic cancer. Lois was born in Loudon, Tennessee on October 20, 1930 to Reverend W.E.O. and Addie Robeson. She moved to Denver in 1960. Needless to say, she loved her family well. She was the wisest, most loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Those who knew her, count themselves lucky.
Her first career was as a High School History teacher, which allowed her to live her first passion of traveling the world with friends on Summer Break. Her second passion was realized in pottery, and opening her own business. She opened the Art Pedlar in 1975, on South Colorado Boulevard. From there she moved her shop to 23rd and Dexter, and then for the last 19 years on Old South Gaylord Street. She loved her shop, finding the perfect gift for shoppers, but mostly visiting with her customers, whom she counted as friends, over the course of 33 years.
She is survived by her son, Mark Wagner (Kelly), and her daughter Julie Wagner Bush (Tom), as well as her four beloved grandchildren, Madison, Chandler, Jesse, and Ben. She was preceded in death by four older brothers, Edward, Jim, Harold, Bill, and her twin brother, Loyd.
Services will be held Friday, February 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Eisenhower Chapel, 293 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO 80230. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research, .
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -