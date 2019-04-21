|
|
Rainer, Lois Sayre
09/02/1926 - 04/11/2019
Lois Rainer passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Lois was born and raised in Chicago. She attended the University of Colorado and Northwestern University, completed nursing school and earned a degree in Home Economics. Lois was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. She married Jerry Rainer in 1950, and they raised their family in Denver and were very active in the community. She and her husband loved international travel. They were true Denver philanthropists and very involved with the Denver Botanical Gardens, Colorado Symphony Orchestra, and Saint Joseph Hospital. She was a master stained glass artisan, an accomplished gardener, and had many other interests and hobbies. Lois will be dearly missed by her children Vickie, Bill, Julia, and Leslie and by her grandchildren Chris, Charles, Will, Jay, Orion, Noah, Alli, and Ruslan and by her great-grandchildren, Madeline, Max, Morgan and Cohen. Lois was preceded in death by her husband W. Gerald Rainer and her brother Loren Sayre. A private family memorial of Lois' life will be held at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to the Denver Botanical Gardens or the .
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2019