Connell, Lois Whitmore
1919 - 2019
Lois Whitmore Connell passed away in Wheat Ridge, Colorado on June 1, 2019. Born on April 10, 1919 to Florence Reeve and Ralph Whitmore in Philadelphia, Pa., Lois moved with her family, including her older brother Ralph and younger sister Ruth, to San Mateo, California.
Lois is a 1941 graduate of Stanford University, where she was a member of the golf team. Shortly after her graduation, Lois joined the American Red Cross' Armed Services Bureau and was assigned to Anchorage, Alaska. In that position, Lois coordinated the hospitality resources, offering relaxation opportunities for active servicemen, many directly engaged in war support activities. She met her husband, Robert John Connell, an Army Air Force officer in Alaska. They married on April 15, 1944 in San Francisco at St. Mary's Church and subsequently moved to Denver, Colorado, where they raised three children.
While primarily a homemaker during her children's younger years, Lois later worked for nearly two decades in the banking industry, eventually serving as the Senior Vice President in Human Resources for United Bank of Denver. Lois was active throughout her residence in Denver in the Christian Science Church.
As a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, Lois created a family home that was welcoming to those lacking their own families, frequently hosting extended holiday dinners and personally committed to hospital visits with those who had no other support. Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, stepmother, sister and brother. She is survived by her three children, Barry Connell, Kathleen Connell and Christine Asay; her 10 grandchildren; and her 17 great-grandchildren.
Lois Connell will be interred in a family plot at Cypress Lawn near San Francisco, California.
Published in Denver Post from June 19 to June 21, 2019