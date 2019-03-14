|
Rench, Loraine Pennock
1923 - 2019
Loraine Rench passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019. Loraine is survived by her husband of 52 years, Stephen C. Rench, sisters Eleanor Pangborn and Lois Johnson, nephews Tom Pangborn and Bradley Johnson, nieces Marcia Smith and grandchildren Douglas and Jennifer Matson. Preceded in death by children Michael and Patrick Matson.
Loraine was born and raised in a pioneer family in Ft. Collins, attended Ft. Collins High School, then graduated from Walden High School before attending Colorado State University. Loraine was a ballroom dance instructor for some years before becoming a legal assistant and adviser in numerous jury trials in Colorado courts.
In addition to art and dancing, Loraine had a special interest in her beloved Washington Park. She and her husband felt lucky to live across the street from Wash Part and took numerous walks, had many picnics, fed hundreds of squirrels, and watched uncounted events and amateur volleyball games, but most of all met many, many wonderful human friends in Washington Park.
A celebration of Loraine's life will be held in Ft. Collins during the coming warmer weather. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Ft. Collins. Donation are suggested to .
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019