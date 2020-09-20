Roche, Loraine

June 21, 1912 - September 1, 2020



Long-time Denver, CO, resident Loraine Roche (née Hoke) passed away on September 1, 2020 in Sacramento, California. She was 108 years old.

Loraine was born June 21, 1912 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and raised in Pittsburgh. After college at Indiana State Teacher's College in Indiana, PA, she taught in the second grade for two years and in 1936 married petroleum engineer James W. Roche, her high school sweetheart whom she had first met in kindergarten. Beginning at the end of the Great Depression she bore five children through the next 8 years, meanwhile (mostly) cheerfully enduring moves between numerous muddy, midcontinent oilfield towns. By the time of their 40th wedding anniversary she figured that they had moved 25 times. She was a wonderful wife and mother, a perfect partner to Jim's rise in company hierarchy, a cheerful hostess, superb though vicious bridge partner, and longtime volunteer at The Los Angeles County Museum of Art and at The Denver Art Museum where she was once honored as Volunteer of the Year. One of the benefits of their frequent moves was that they were able to gather a large group of industry-associated friends who were always on hand to welcome the family to a new city. Ever the teacher, she instilled a lifelong love of reading in all of her children. Loraine was a fan of team sports and her over-enthusiastic reactions at company softball games and minor league baseball teams drove the kids to quieter corners of the bleachers. Loraine and Jim traveled through every state and Canadian Province, Western Europe, and The Far East. After Jim's passing in 1999 she continued her active social life, even as her great longevity required finding another, younger generation of friends. She drove her car - safely and well - until the day after her 100th birthday, when she voluntarily turned in her driver's license. In her 101st year and after 30 years in Denver she moved to Sacramento, CA to be near her daughters and for the past seven years Susan has overseen her care. Loraine was predeceased by her husband James W. Roche, an infant son David, parents Edward and Mary Hoke, brother Edward, and one grandchild, Heather Roche. She is survived by four children; James E. Roche (Krista) of Baton Rouge, LA, Susan Oie of Fair Oaks, CA, Nancy Roche of Piedmont, CA, and Stephen Roche (Pam) of Sammamish, WA; three grandchildren, James W. Roche (Sally Sprouse) of Bicknell, UT, Erin Roche of New York City, NY, and Lindsey Roche and great-grandchildren, Coby and Kellen of Sammamish, WA. Final arrangements are being provided by Sierra View Mortuary, Sacramento, CA. There will be no services but condolences may be shared with Susan Oie at susan.oie@hotmail.com. Loraine's ashes will be scattered at a later date in the same wildflower meadow where her husband's cremains were placed 20 years ago.





