Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monarch Society - Denver
1534 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 837-8712
For more information about
Loren Golitz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Denver Botanic Gardens in Mitchell Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Loren Golitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loren E. Golitz M.D.


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loren E. Golitz M.D. Obituary
Golitz, MD, Loren E.

Loren Eugene Golitz MD, born April 7, 1941, passed away on March 8, 2019 in Denver. Loren graduated from the University of Missouri School of Medicine in 1966. He had a remarkable career as a practicing MD and a teacher and mentor to thousands of young physicians and Dermatopathology Fellows. Survivors include his wife Deb and his children Carrie and Matthew Golitz. A celebration of life will be held at the Denver Botanic Gardens in Mitchell Hall on Friday, April 12 from 11am-2pm. For a full obituary please visit: monarchsociety.com
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 20 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monarch Society - Denver
Download Now