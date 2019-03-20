|
Golitz, MD, Loren E.
Loren Eugene Golitz MD, born April 7, 1941, passed away on March 8, 2019 in Denver. Loren graduated from the University of Missouri School of Medicine in 1966. He had a remarkable career as a practicing MD and a teacher and mentor to thousands of young physicians and Dermatopathology Fellows. Survivors include his wife Deb and his children Carrie and Matthew Golitz. A celebration of life will be held at the Denver Botanic Gardens in Mitchell Hall on Friday, April 12 from 11am-2pm. For a full obituary please visit: monarchsociety.com
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 20 to Apr. 7, 2019