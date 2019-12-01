Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorena Fort
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorena Fort


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorena Fort Obituary
Fort, Lorena
January 16, 1948 - November 22, 2019

Lorena Fort was born on January 16, 1948 to Henry and Judy Fort in Boston, MA. Denver was her home for almost 50 years. Lorena died peacefully on November 22, when her battle with cancer took her from her loving family and several friends by her side. She is survived by her partner of 36 years, Jacque Morley; two sisters, Karen Fort and Donna Davidson (Chip); and two nephews. She was also Mom #2 to Mitzi Morley, Denise Dozeman (Steve), Gayla Westbrook (Bryon), and several grandchildren. All of her family and her many, many friends will miss her infectious personality, radiant smile, wisdom, and generosity. A celebration of Lorena's life will be held in January.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -