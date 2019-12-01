|
Fort, Lorena
January 16, 1948 - November 22, 2019
Lorena Fort was born on January 16, 1948 to Henry and Judy Fort in Boston, MA. Denver was her home for almost 50 years. Lorena died peacefully on November 22, when her battle with cancer took her from her loving family and several friends by her side. She is survived by her partner of 36 years, Jacque Morley; two sisters, Karen Fort and Donna Davidson (Chip); and two nephews. She was also Mom #2 to Mitzi Morley, Denise Dozeman (Steve), Gayla Westbrook (Bryon), and several grandchildren. All of her family and her many, many friends will miss her infectious personality, radiant smile, wisdom, and generosity. A celebration of Lorena's life will be held in January.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 1, 2019