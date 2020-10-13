1/
Loretta Law
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Law, Loretta

Loretta Law passed away peacefully in her Greenwood Village home, attended by her four sons and daughters-in-law. She was 97. Loretta grew up in Hong Kong, but immigrated to the US to join her family in Denver after losing her husband in 2015. Her life was a celebration of family and grace; she lived in a way that abridged geography, cultures and languages. Loretta is survived by her four sons, Dennis, Ronald, Christopher and Jeremy, four daughters-in-law, Alyssa, Susan, Luisa and Ana, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved