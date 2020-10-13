Loretta Law

Law, LorettaLoretta Law passed away peacefully in her Greenwood Village home, attended by her four sons and daughters-in-law. She was 97. Loretta grew up in Hong Kong, but immigrated to the US to join her family in Denver after losing her husband in 2015. Her life was a celebration of family and grace; she lived in a way that abridged geography, cultures and languages. Loretta is survived by her four sons, Dennis, Ronald, Christopher and Jeremy, four daughters-in-law, Alyssa, Susan, Luisa and Ana, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.