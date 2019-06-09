|
Mullin, Loretta M.
Daughter of James T. and Wilda M. (Morris) Easley; was born and raised in Rocky Ford, Colorado. She attended Colorado A & M (now Colorado State University), in Fort Collins and was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, finishing her career as Service Supervisor. Her volunteer efforts were operating the Country Store for the Knights of Columbus and for the past 25 years or so, managing the All Souls Catholic Church Food Bank. Surviving are three children, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, as well as 6 step-children, 18 step-grandchildren and 20 step-great-grandchildren. Predeceasing her were husbands Ronald Martin and Michael J. Mullin, son (John Clayton Martin), her parents, a brother (James L. Easley) and step-grandson, John Edward Mullin. A vigil and rosary service will be held at All Souls Church on Tuesday, June 11th. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. followed by the rosary service at 7:00. Funeral will be held at All Souls Church on June 12th at 10:00 a.m. Reception will follow in Jaeger Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the All Souls Food Bank, 4950 S. Logan, Englewood, CO, 80113.
Published in Denver Post on June 9, 2019