There will never, ever be another person like Lori. It would take a legion to even begin to match who she was and what she meant to us all. Especially her family and the people whose lives she touched every day.



Whether she was helping a cause or helping someone else help their cause, Lori's passion made you feel that you were doing something meaningful.



If she was mentoring a newcomer to the Concert Touring world or helping someone navigate through the beginning of their career or helping another veteran manage a crisis..."Grace Under Fire" could not adequately describe who and how she was.



We all loved Lori and wish Mike, and the kids the lifelong knowledge that their partner and mom left a legacy they can be proud of...forever.



Much love and fond memories...

Daitz

Bob Daitz

Friend