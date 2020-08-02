Tierney, Lori Leann
01/16/1962 - 07/24/2020
Lori LeAnn Tierney, age 58, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on July 24,2020, after a courageous battle against cancer. Lori was born January 16,1962 to Doyle and Ann Perkins in Denver, Colorado. She grew up in Englewood, Colorado and attended Duncan and Cherrelyn Elementary schools, and Sinclair Junior High School. Lori graduated from Englewood High School in 1980. Lori went on to graduate from Western State College with a B.A. degree in Communications. While at Western State, Lori proudly served as station manager at KWSB Radio. She would later earn an MBA in Non-Profit Management from Regis University. After graduating from Western State College, Lori embarked on a 40 year career in the concert and live entertainment industry, starting with Denver concert promoter Feyline. Following her time at Feyline, Lori became a sought-after touring production coordinator, then production manager for some of the biggest concert tours in the world. Lori married Mike Tierney on October 27, 1995 and they had two children, Josephine Tierney and Andy Tierney. When Lori and Mike began a family, Lori left touring behind and started a successful home-based business that provided logistical support for concert tours. She was well known, well respected, and much loved, in the concert touring industry, and the loyalty of her touring colleagues led to success with her new business. Lori's friends and family respected her for her authenticity, compassion, confidence, and love. Lori lived her values unapologetically and taught us that the world is a better place when we all take care of each other and stand up for what we believe in. And while the world shines a little less brightly today, her fierce friendship and profound love for her family and friends has created ripples in the world that will extend forever. Lori was a beloved daughter, mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend to so many and she will truly be missed. Lori was preceded in death by her father, Doyle Perkins. She is survived by her husband, Mike Tierney, daughter Josephine Tierney, son Andrew Tierney, mother, Ann (Jim) Lazzeri, brother Doyle Andrew (Jennifer) Perkins, sister Jodi Lynn Perkin, nephews Matt Longshore and Max Perkins, niece Emily Longshore, mother-in-law Carolyn Tierney, sister-in-law Kelly Tierney, nephew Darby Crandall, niece Cori Schneider, and her dogs Elwood and Webster. In cooperation with global pandemic protocols regarding large gatherings, a private memorial service for Lori will be held in August. In lieu of flowers, the Tierney family encourages those that loved Lori to make donations in Lori's name to any of the following organizations:
Urban Peak via urbanpeak.org/denver/donate
Laradon Hall Society for Exceptional Children and Adults via coloradogives.org
Food Bank of the Rockies via foodbankrockies.org/give