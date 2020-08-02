1/
Lori Leann Tierney
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tierney, Lori Leann
01/16/1962 - 07/24/2020

Lori LeAnn Tierney, age 58, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on July 24,2020, after a courageous battle against cancer. Lori was born January 16,1962 to Doyle and Ann Perkins in Denver, Colorado. She grew up in Englewood, Colorado and attended Duncan and Cherrelyn Elementary schools, and Sinclair Junior High School. Lori graduated from Englewood High School in 1980. Lori went on to graduate from Western State College with a B.A. degree in Communications. While at Western State, Lori proudly served as station manager at KWSB Radio. She would later earn an MBA in Non-Profit Management from Regis University. After graduating from Western State College, Lori embarked on a 40 year career in the concert and live entertainment industry, starting with Denver concert promoter Feyline. Following her time at Feyline, Lori became a sought-after touring production coordinator, then production manager for some of the biggest concert tours in the world. Lori married Mike Tierney on October 27, 1995 and they had two children, Josephine Tierney and Andy Tierney. When Lori and Mike began a family, Lori left touring behind and started a successful home-based business that provided logistical support for concert tours. She was well known, well respected, and much loved, in the concert touring industry, and the loyalty of her touring colleagues led to success with her new business. Lori's friends and family respected her for her authenticity, compassion, confidence, and love. Lori lived her values unapologetically and taught us that the world is a better place when we all take care of each other and stand up for what we believe in. And while the world shines a little less brightly today, her fierce friendship and profound love for her family and friends has created ripples in the world that will extend forever. Lori was a beloved daughter, mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend to so many and she will truly be missed. Lori was preceded in death by her father, Doyle Perkins. She is survived by her husband, Mike Tierney, daughter Josephine Tierney, son Andrew Tierney, mother, Ann (Jim) Lazzeri, brother Doyle Andrew (Jennifer) Perkins, sister Jodi Lynn Perkin, nephews Matt Longshore and Max Perkins, niece Emily Longshore, mother-in-law Carolyn Tierney, sister-in-law Kelly Tierney, nephew Darby Crandall, niece Cori Schneider, and her dogs Elwood and Webster. In cooperation with global pandemic protocols regarding large gatherings, a private memorial service for Lori will be held in August. In lieu of flowers, the Tierney family encourages those that loved Lori to make donations in Lori's name to any of the following organizations:
Urban Peak via urbanpeak.org/denver/donate
Laradon Hall Society for Exceptional Children and Adults via coloradogives.org
Food Bank of the Rockies via foodbankrockies.org/give




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 1, 2020
Lori and I had a nearly 40 year friendship. We met at KWSB in 1981 and in 1983 & '84 managed the radio station together. We kept our friendship active for all those years. I could always count on her honest opinion and guidance as a friend. She came to my wedding in Rhode Island in 1986. I remember meeting up in California in the early 90's while she lived in LA and I traveled there on business. No matter how long it was between our visits, we picked up right where we left it. Finally in 1999 we moved back to Denver and were able to see each other on a more regular basis. Whether it was 'Festivus' or lunch during the work week we shared our common love of music and news of our mutual friends from our Gunny days at Western State.
Douglas James Frydenlund
Friend
July 31, 2020
Chris Weathers
Friend
July 31, 2020
There will never, ever be another person like Lori. It would take a legion to even begin to match who she was and what she meant to us all. Especially her family and the people whose lives she touched every day.

Whether she was helping a cause or helping someone else help their cause, Lori's passion made you feel that you were doing something meaningful.

If she was mentoring a newcomer to the Concert Touring world or helping someone navigate through the beginning of their career or helping another veteran manage a crisis..."Grace Under Fire" could not adequately describe who and how she was.

We all loved Lori and wish Mike, and the kids the lifelong knowledge that their partner and mom left a legacy they can be proud of...forever.

Much love and fond memories...
Daitz
Bob Daitz
Friend
July 31, 2020
RIP.
Mark Spring
Coworker
July 31, 2020
Pete is right - there are no words. What there is, are amazing memories and being better people for having Lori in our lives. And of course Lori's trademark smile - engrained in all our minds.
Duane Wood
Friend
July 31, 2020
For the first time in my life I am truly without words. I am a better person having known Lori.
Peter Cappadocia
Friend
July 30, 2020
Mj Heibel Regier
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved