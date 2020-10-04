1/
Lorraine Marchesi
1930 - 2020
Marchesi, Lorraine

Born on July 19,1930 in Denver to Luther Sr. and Helena Jones. Lorraine passed away on September 13, 2020, at age 90 in Cortez, Colorado after a long battle with cancer; with both of her daughters at her side. Lorraine graduated from Denver West High in 1949 and married James Marchesi (deceased).Survived by her daughters Catherine Ives of Yellow Jacket, CO and Christine Eckenrode of Cortez, CO. Lorraine was "MeMa" to eight grandchildren; as well as a loving great-grandmother to seventeen. She also leaves behind two brothers, Luther Jones Jr. and Alan Jones, and one sister, Lois Snider, and her loving cousin Pauline Altman. She was proceeded in death by her sister, Gloria Powell. Private Services will be held.


Published in Denver Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
