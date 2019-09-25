Home

POWERED BY

Services
Immaculate Heart of Mary
11385 Grant Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorren Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorren Smith Sr.


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorren Smith Sr. Obituary
Smith, Lorren, Sr.
"Smitty"
03-24-31 - 09-19-19

Lorren William Smith Sr. "Smitty" was reunited with his wife, Beatrice "Betty" (Porreco), in heaven on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Smitty was a retired captain of the Denver Fire Dept and volunteer on the Indian Peaks Fire Protection District. Smitty was also the driving force in establishing Camp Tahosa High Adventure Base in Ward, Colorado during the 80's and early 90's before retiring yet again. Smitty is survived by his children, Charlotte, Christine Clum (Thomas), Robert (Debra), Lorren Jr. (Barbara), Catherine Ross (James), Celeste, James and Constance Martin (Thomas), his grandchildren, Thomas Clum (Natalie), Daniel Clum (Ashley), Carrie Flaherty (Kelly), Justin (Charlotte), Jolene Boltz (Rick), Miranda, Cassandra Koester (Adam), Jacqueline (Aaron McClean), Sean Ross (Michelle), Angelina Ross, Joshua Ross (Rachel), Adam Hebert (Tessa), Lucas Hebert (Ferminia) and Mila Hebert, 34 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters-in-law, 1 brother-in-law and a multitude of nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 11385 Grant Dr., Northglenn, CO 80233, with reception to follow.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.