|
|
Smith, Lorren, Sr.
"Smitty"
03-24-31 - 09-19-19
Lorren William Smith Sr. "Smitty" was reunited with his wife, Beatrice "Betty" (Porreco), in heaven on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Smitty was a retired captain of the Denver Fire Dept and volunteer on the Indian Peaks Fire Protection District. Smitty was also the driving force in establishing Camp Tahosa High Adventure Base in Ward, Colorado during the 80's and early 90's before retiring yet again. Smitty is survived by his children, Charlotte, Christine Clum (Thomas), Robert (Debra), Lorren Jr. (Barbara), Catherine Ross (James), Celeste, James and Constance Martin (Thomas), his grandchildren, Thomas Clum (Natalie), Daniel Clum (Ashley), Carrie Flaherty (Kelly), Justin (Charlotte), Jolene Boltz (Rick), Miranda, Cassandra Koester (Adam), Jacqueline (Aaron McClean), Sean Ross (Michelle), Angelina Ross, Joshua Ross (Rachel), Adam Hebert (Tessa), Lucas Hebert (Ferminia) and Mila Hebert, 34 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters-in-law, 1 brother-in-law and a multitude of nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 11385 Grant Dr., Northglenn, CO 80233, with reception to follow.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 25, 2019