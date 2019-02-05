|
|
Lotte Heimann, Denver. Wife of the late Kurt Heimann. Mother of Manfred "Dick" (Mary) Heimann and Giselle "Gigi" (Mark) Ratain. Grandmother of Nicole (Robert) Sacks, Illisa (Eric) Polis, Bruce (Hannah) Ratain and Jonathan Ratain. Great-grandmother of Jacob Sacks and Kylie & Adina Polis. Service, Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 10:30am, Hebrew Educational Alliance with interment at Mount Nebo Memorial Park. Contributions to HEA, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum or Jewish National Fund.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019