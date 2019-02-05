Home
Services
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Hebrew Educational Alliance
Interment
Following Services
Mount Nebo Memorial Park
Lotte Heimann

Lotte Heimann Obituary
Lotte Heimann, Denver. Wife of the late Kurt Heimann. Mother of Manfred "Dick" (Mary) Heimann and Giselle "Gigi" (Mark) Ratain. Grandmother of Nicole (Robert) Sacks, Illisa (Eric) Polis, Bruce (Hannah) Ratain and Jonathan Ratain. Great-grandmother of Jacob Sacks and Kylie & Adina Polis. Service, Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 10:30am, Hebrew Educational Alliance with interment at Mount Nebo Memorial Park. Contributions to HEA, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum or Jewish National Fund.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
