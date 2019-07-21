|
Gagliano, Louis John
7/25/1959 - 6/30/2019
Louis John Gagliano 59 of Arvada, died, June 30. Rosary at 10:00 A.M., followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. July 25th, Spirit of Christ Catholic Church, 7400 W. 80th Ave., Arvada. Burial, Ft. Logan National Cemetery, 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver. Military Honors by the United States Navy. Contributions: www.christinthecity.co/donation/. Full obituary or to send an online message to the family, visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Denver Post on July 21, 2019