Roque, LouisLouis Roque, 85, passed away Oct. 2, 2020. Retired CPO in the U.S. Navy and retired from U.C. Health. Louis was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #7502 at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Northglenn. At Louie's request, for the safety of his family and friends, there will be no service. Celebration of life, TBD. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com