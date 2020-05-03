Jahde, Louis William11/04/1929 - 04/17/2020Louis William Jahde, 90, of Denver, CO passed away on April 17, 2020 peacefully in the comfort of his home while sleeping. Lou was born on November 4, 1929 on a family farm near Inwood, IA to Alfred and Irene (Gacke) Jahde. They later moved to Webster, SD.Lou graduated from Webster High School in 1947 and then attended Northern State University. He joined the SD National Guard, which was activated in Sept. 1950. After serving 10 months at Camp Carson, he was sent to Alaska for 11 months. He then returned to Northern State University, where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration and moved to Denver in 1955.He married Patricia Schouveller on October 10, 1959. They raised one daughter, Michelle Jahde Carter.Lou co-founded Palace Construction on September 1, 1963, a leading construction company in Denver. In 1977, he became sole owner and CEO of Palace Construction.Lou served on several boards, including St. Thomas Seminary, The Catholic Foundation, Arapahoe House of Denver, and Historic Elitch Theatre. He was active in Legatus, Rotary Club of Denver Southeast, and the Denver Serra Club.Throughout his life, Lou dearly valued spending time with his family and loved ones, skiing, tennis, and a good game of golf. He was truly loved by everyone in the Denver community and anyone who crossed his path.Lou was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Irene, his wife Patricia, his sister Esther Montgomery, brother-in-law Lowell Montgomery and brother-in-law John Schouveller. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Michelle and son-in-law Richard Carter, his treasured granddaughters Jaidi and Raili Carter, sister Joann Weber, brother-in-law Leroy Weber and sister-in-law Gayle Schouveller, nieces Cindy Wallace and Joan Ideker, nephews Steve Montgomery, Dick Weber, Mike Weber, Bob Weber, Rick Schouveller, their spouses and children, several cousins, and many, many friends, along with his beloved dog Gigi.Lou was kind, caring, humble and faithful. He will truly be missed by many!In light of recent health advisories, Lou's celebration of life has been postponed until a later date. A very small service took place Friday, April 24th at 11:00AM at Good Shepherd Catholic Church.When we are able to have a Celebration of Life, and it will be big, there will be updated information posted in his Horan & McConaty online obituary.For those who desire to honor Lou's memory, please consider donating to either:The Catholic Foundation6160 S. Syracuse Way, Suite 211Greenwood Village, CO 80111orReligious Sister Appreciation Day, C/O Denver Serra Club7654 S. Race StreetCentennial, CO 80122