1/
Louise Priscilla Kountze
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kountze, Louise Priscilla
August 5, 1950 - October 19, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that her family announces Louise's peaceful death in Denver, in the company of her husband and children, and in spirit by the rest of her family.

Born in Denver, Louise was the second daughter of Harold Kountze, Jr., and Priscilla Van Tyne Kountze. The Kountze family arrived in Colorado in the early 1860s, where they founded the Kountze Brothers Bank (later the Colorado National Bank) and supported the flourishing Denver area for decades to follow.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Elizabeth Idema, and is survived by her sister, Anne Thompson of Haslett, MI; her husband, Victor von Schlegell; her children, Tyler Kountze Rheem, Katherine Anne Rains, and Andrew Allen Rheem, and her grandchildren, Ean Joshua Rains, Christopher Kountze Rheem, Avery Allen Rains, and Paul Allen Rheem.

Louise graduated from Cherry Creek High School. She attended Wheaton College in Norton, MA, and completed her B.A. degree in Government at the University of Denver. She earned an M. Div. degree from Seabury-Western Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois, and was ordained deacon and priest in 1986, one of the earliest women to be ordained to the Episcopal priesthood.

Louise began her clerical career as Assistant Rector at Grace Church in Traverse City, MI. She served churches throughout the region and established the Light of Life mission in Suttons Bay, MI. She also served as Chaplain for Munson Medical Center for twenty years, where she touched countless lives in their healing, joy and sorrow. Louise and Victor relocated to Denver in 2013 to be closer to her loving children and grandchildren.

Louise gave generously of herself to those she knew, befriended, and comforted. A loving mother and wife, she was kind-hearted, gracious, humble, and gifted of a quick, dry wit. She usually had a furry friend or two at her side, and we suspect she has already found a new companion in heaven.

A memorial service for Louise will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Fairmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the Denver Dumb Friends League at ddfl.org/memorial-honor-giving/.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Fairmount Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved