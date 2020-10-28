Kountze, Louise Priscilla
August 5, 1950 - October 19, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that her family announces Louise's peaceful death in Denver, in the company of her husband and children, and in spirit by the rest of her family.
Born in Denver, Louise was the second daughter of Harold Kountze, Jr., and Priscilla Van Tyne Kountze. The Kountze family arrived in Colorado in the early 1860s, where they founded the Kountze Brothers Bank (later the Colorado National Bank) and supported the flourishing Denver area for decades to follow.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Elizabeth Idema, and is survived by her sister, Anne Thompson of Haslett, MI; her husband, Victor von Schlegell; her children, Tyler Kountze Rheem, Katherine Anne Rains, and Andrew Allen Rheem, and her grandchildren, Ean Joshua Rains, Christopher Kountze Rheem, Avery Allen Rains, and Paul Allen Rheem.
Louise graduated from Cherry Creek High School. She attended Wheaton College in Norton, MA, and completed her B.A. degree in Government at the University of Denver. She earned an M. Div. degree from Seabury-Western Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois, and was ordained deacon and priest in 1986, one of the earliest women to be ordained to the Episcopal priesthood.
Louise began her clerical career as Assistant Rector at Grace Church in Traverse City, MI. She served churches throughout the region and established the Light of Life mission in Suttons Bay, MI. She also served as Chaplain for Munson Medical Center for twenty years, where she touched countless lives in their healing, joy and sorrow. Louise and Victor relocated to Denver in 2013 to be closer to her loving children and grandchildren.
Louise gave generously of herself to those she knew, befriended, and comforted. A loving mother and wife, she was kind-hearted, gracious, humble, and gifted of a quick, dry wit. She usually had a furry friend or two at her side, and we suspect she has already found a new companion in heaven.
A memorial service for Louise will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Fairmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the Denver Dumb Friends League at ddfl.org/memorial-honor-giving/
.