Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lu-Gray Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lu-Gray Strickland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lu-Gray Strickland Obituary
Strickland, Lu-Gray
October 3 1927 - January 30 2020

Talented homemaker, artist, mother & friend.
Lu-Gray Strickland
passed peacefully
at Mountain Vista in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. She loved gardening, knitting, crochet, and making ornate Faberge eggs.
She was quietly popular and always helped her family and friends, selflessly giving wherever there was need. She is survived by her daughter Pam Edwards, grandchildren Angela, (Jay) Julia, and Ava Larkins, her son John,(Nancy) Strickland, and her daughter Katharine Strickland (Al Carias), and Nephews; Don (Jana) Dodge, and David (Madeleine) Dodge.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the at
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lu-Gray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -