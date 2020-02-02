|
|
Strickland, Lu-Gray
October 3 1927 - January 30 2020
Talented homemaker, artist, mother & friend.
Lu-Gray Strickland
passed peacefully
at Mountain Vista in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. She loved gardening, knitting, crochet, and making ornate Faberge eggs.
She was quietly popular and always helped her family and friends, selflessly giving wherever there was need. She is survived by her daughter Pam Edwards, grandchildren Angela, (Jay) Julia, and Ava Larkins, her son John,(Nancy) Strickland, and her daughter Katharine Strickland (Al Carias), and Nephews; Don (Jana) Dodge, and David (Madeleine) Dodge.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the at
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 2, 2020