Traubert, Luanna Mae
5/15/1942 - 1/14/2020
Luanna was born in Denver, Colorado on May 15, 1942. She graduated from East High School, earned a BA in Business from Univ. of CO and an MA in Marketing from Univ. of Denver. Luanna put in a career as office manager at Armstrong World Industries and served as Director of Public Relations and Alumni at Denver Seminary. She also served in the Alumni Office of WorldVenture. She demonstrated a passion for the Lord and for His kingdom and His missionaries and devoted herself to her closest friends and families. She was preceded in death by Edward, Bernice and Tom Traubert. Memorial service at Galilee Baptist Church 1/30/2020 at 1:30pm.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020