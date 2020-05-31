Lawson, Lucie Ann



Lucie Ann Lawson, 79, of Santa Fe, NM, suffered a stroke and peacefully passed away on May 22, 2020. She had been battling advanced Alzheimer's Disease. Lucie was born in Monroe, Louisiana, in 1941, and grew up in Crystal Springs, Mississippi. She was active and popular in high school and college and graduated with a degree in education from Mississippi State College for Women in 1963. Lucie was always drawn to the West, and during the summer of her freshman year of college, she took a train alone cross country to work as a part of a youth program at Yosemite National Park. Through friendships made there she later worked at the 1962 Seattle World's Fair Space Needle. After graduation Lucie took a teaching position at a naval base near Santa Barbara, California. There she met husband Eric, a naval officer. Upon his release from the Navy, the couple relocated to Denver, Colorado. There Lucie began her 30-year career as a teacher with The Denver Public Schools. In the seventies, studying at night, she obtained a Masters in Media Science from Colorado State University and transitioned to a Media Specialist - running Media Centers in elementary, middle and high schools. Lucie's libraries were always a favorite school gathering spot. She was loved by students and received many teaching awards throughout her tenure. Upon retirement Lucie and Eric relocated to Santa Fe, New Mexico. There she was a volunteer for The Rape Crisis Center and a docent at The Georgia O'keeffe Museum and The Palace of the Governors. At the age of 60 she launched her third act selling residential real estate at French & French - later Sotheby's International Realty. Lucie began at a remote satellite outpost - within a year she was working at the main office downtown, and within 5 years she was one of the firm's top producers. Her flair, charm and business savvy is well remembered by clients and colleagues alike. Lucie retired for a second time in 2015 and spent her final year of life under the tender care of Sierra Vista Living in Santa Fe. Lucie had incredible style and a life-long love of fashion. A colleague in Denver once remarked that he didn't think she wore the same outfit twice in any given school year. Lucie was an avid reader and had a deep love for libraries and books. She was a gourmet cook but also loved making Southern Comfort Food for friends and family. The homes she built with her husband were always spots for entertaining - bridge, gourmet dinner parties and unmatched holiday celebrations. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a talent for captivating one or many. Lucie will be remembered most for her thoughtfulness and kindness. She lived her Christian faith through quiet acts of charity - small and large. Lucie is survived by Eric Lawson, her husband of 55 years, her son Lance Lawson (Jim Wetzel) of Chicago, sisters Betty Wilson (late John) and Cathie Price, bother Bill Price (Betty), cousin Joe Galas (late Nancy), sister-in-law Phoebe Lawrence (Bill), brothers-in-law Tom Lawson (DAnna), John Lawson (Lorna), as well as beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Wanda and Douglas Price. Lucie was a celebrated educator, a respected realtor, an exceptional friend, a loving family member, a beloved wife, and a peerless mother. She will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research or Friends of The Santa Fe Public Library. A memorial celebration of her life is planned when friends and loved ones can again gather safely.





