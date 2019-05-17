|
Sanzolone, Lucille
Lucille Sanzolone died on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019 at age 96, in her home at the Westland Meridian. Lucille was born to Salvatore and Anna Iannacito, Oct. 8, 1922, in Denver, CO. She graduated from North High School in 1940, then on to Barnes Business School. She married Frank Sanzolone on Feb 24, 1946, Denver, CO. They had five children and moved in 1959 to a new home in Wheat Ridge, CO. She is survived by four of her children, Rick (Leanne), Anne (Tim), Jeff (Marilyn), and Sandee (Keene), along with nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Anna, her father Salvatore, son Frank Jr, husband Frank, brother George and most recently, the loss of her great-granddaughter Everlee. Mom, wrote in a letter about Frank Jr's death: "Our memories of him can never be taken from us. They are precious and we will always keep them close in our hearts. I pray someday to see Frankie again. Death has no fear for me now because he's up there waiting!!" Mom, we know Frankie was there waiting for you on this Mother's Day which is the greatest gift you could receive. A Catholic Mass will be held Monday May 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church at 11:00 am. We will then have a Celebration of her life at 12:30 at the Sons and Daughters of Italy. Please join us to lift her up in stories and honoring of her blessed life. Bring your memories to share. You will be GREATLY missed by all! But your spirit and love of family and friends lives on in each of us. Donations to be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Denver Post from May 17 to May 19, 2019