Ruybal, Lucy Marie
97. Preceded in death by husband Phil, granddaughter Maria, and daughter-in-law Cindy. Survived by 9 children, 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, sister Gerry Banks and foster son Arthur. Viewing 10:00 a.m., Rosary 10:30 a.m., Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m., all on Oct. 14 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 6853 S. Prince St., Littleton, CO. Interment 1:00 p.m. Oct. 14 at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Full obituary at www.NewcomerDenver.com
. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Mullen Home for Little Sisters of the Poor.