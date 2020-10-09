1/
Lucy Marie Ruybal
Ruybal, Lucy Marie

97. Preceded in death by husband Phil, granddaughter Maria, and daughter-in-law Cindy. Survived by 9 children, 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, sister Gerry Banks and foster son Arthur. Viewing 10:00 a.m., Rosary 10:30 a.m., Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m., all on Oct. 14 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 6853 S. Prince St., Littleton, CO. Interment 1:00 p.m. Oct. 14 at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. Full obituary at www.NewcomerDenver.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Mullen Home for Little Sisters of the Poor.


Published in Denver Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Viewing
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
OCT
14
Rosary
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
