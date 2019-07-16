|
|
Johnson, Lucy Rose
Lucy Rose Johnson
Lucy Rose Johnson, age 65, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Porter Hospice in Centennial.
She was born on April 21, 1954, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Homer and Elizabeth (Brown) Rose. Lucy graduated from the University of Denver. She met her husband (Jim) at Masters Swimming in Englewood. They married in 1980, and had a son (James) in 1988, who resides in Houston, TX.
Lucy was a bright light, bringing humor, warmth, healing, and positivity to everyone around her. She was always smiling and cared deeply for her family, close friends, and fellow man. She was very active and had many passions including skiing, yoga, tennis, massage and bodywork, teaching exercise classes, and flower arranging. Skiing was her true love, and she was fabulous at it; she worked as a ski instructor, volunteered for the Copper Mountain Safety Patrol, and was a member of Copper's Over the Hill Gang. Lucy was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and had a strong church family. She enjoyed participating in the church ministries, served as president of Daughters of the King, and regularly volunteered at St. Francis Center.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Jim; son, James (fiancée Brittney); brother, Richard Rose (Linda); nephew; two nieces; two grandnieces; and two cats, Digger and Shadow.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1:00 pm at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2015 Glenarm Pl., Denver.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lucy's name to St. Francis Center.
Published in Denver Post on July 16, 2019