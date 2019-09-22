|
Moravec, Lula Mae "Lou"
6/17/1918 - 8/4/2019
Lula Mae Canipe
Moravec, widow of Dr. Max E. Moravec, died peacefully in her home on August 4, 2019 in Greenville, SC. Of the fifty-seven wonderful years of marriage, fifty of those were spent in Schenectady, NY as a devoted wife, mother and volunteer, before moving to Greenville, SC in 1993.
Mrs. Moravec graduated with a Registered Nurse degree from the Capital City School of Nursing, Washington, DC, in 1939. She worked as head nurse and instructor at Gallinger Municipal Hospital, where she met Dr. Moravec, a medical intern at that time. Mrs. Moravec participated in many community activities in Schenectady. She served on the board of the Visiting Nurses Association. An avid gardener and horticulturalist, she was a NY State certified Master Flower Show judge, Master Gardener, a trustee of the George Landis Arboretum, and an Ikebana (Sugetsu School) instructor. She was former president of both the Schenectady Garden Club and the Greenhouse Indoor Plant Association. She was also a Board member of District II Board of Directors for twelve years. A dedicated member of St. George's Episcopal Church Women, and the Altar Guild, she spearheaded the landscape design for the Church Memorial Garden. She was a founding member and past president of the Queen's Fort of Schenectady, a women's study group. She received a Life Membership Award from the Federated Garden Clubs of NY State, Inc. and also a Distinguished Service Citation by District II of the Federated Garden Clubs of NY State, Inc. After moving to Greenville in 1993, Mrs. Moravec became a weekly volunteer at the Greenville County Museum and was a member of the Greenville Garden Club and Clarice Wilson Garden Club, the D.A.R. and the P.E.O. sisterhood, and for many years wrote monthly gardening columns for her community. She will be remembered for her keen mind and compassionate spirit, and her steadfast sense of duty, but most of all, for her love of family.
Survivors include three daughters: Katherine Williams of Louisville, CO; Emmy Holt (Bill) of Greenville, SC; and Diane Moravec Heidel (Kerry) of Denver, CO; five grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
A Memorial Shrive will be held in October at Christ Church Episcopal in Greenville, SC.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 22, 2019