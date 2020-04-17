Sarconi, Lupe Marie It is with great sadness that the family of Lupe Marie Sarconi announce her passing after a long illness, on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the age of 82 years. Lupe Sarconi was born on May 18, 1937. Her parents were Antonio Ramirez and Maria Camacho. Lupe was born in Denver. She attended and graduated from West High School. Many of her younger years were spent as a homemaker. At the age of 40 Lupe began a career with the State of Colorado and retired after 20 years of service. She was a career woman (often working 2+ jobs) but she truly prided herself on raising children, cooking, and creating a beautiful home. Lupe Sarconi is survived by her devoted husband Bob. She leaves her sister Josephine Rodriguez (Fred Sr.) who she cherished deeply. Lupe's children include Yvonne Garcia (Frank), Fred Garcia (Susan), Robert Garcia, and Paul Garcia. She has 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. We also recognize Lupe's niece, Monica Laird, who Lupe loved as a daughter. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in Denver Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.