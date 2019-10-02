Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
4785 Elm Court
Denver, CO
Lydia Elizabeth Bonnette


1936 - 2019
Lydia Elizabeth Bonnette Obituary
Bonnette, Lydia Elizabeth

82, of Arvada, CO was called home on 9/26/2019. She is survived by her sister, Martha Sletto; son, Mitchell (Vickey) Bonnette; daughters, Janet (Steve) Strasburger & Kristal (Jared) Lopez; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Marshall; granddaughter, Nichole; along with her parents and several siblings. Visitation will be Thurs., 10/3, from 6-8pm at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada. Funeral Service will be Fri., 10/4, 11:00am at Faith Lutheran Church, 4785 Elm Ct., Denver. Lydia will be laid to rest on Sat., 10/5, at Hope Valley Cemetery in St. Francis, Kansas. www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 2, 2019
