Bonnette, Lydia Elizabeth
82, of Arvada, CO was called home on 9/26/2019. She is survived by her sister, Martha Sletto; son, Mitchell (Vickey) Bonnette; daughters, Janet (Steve) Strasburger & Kristal (Jared) Lopez; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Marshall; granddaughter, Nichole; along with her parents and several siblings. Visitation will be Thurs., 10/3, from 6-8pm at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada. Funeral Service will be Fri., 10/4, 11:00am at Faith Lutheran Church, 4785 Elm Ct., Denver. Lydia will be laid to rest on Sat., 10/5, at Hope Valley Cemetery in St. Francis, Kansas. www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 2, 2019