Passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Thornton, Colorado. Survived by her loving husband Tim, daughter Samantha, and son Henry (Jolene) Jaramillo, grandchildren Mariah, David, Michael and Marissa, her sister Melicia (Steve) Rasor, her brothers Adrian (Lorri) Chavez and Juan Diaz and numerous loving relatives and friends. LOVED AND MISSED BY ALL. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 2:00 PM at Trinity Church, 4490 Newland St. Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 with a reception following at her sister's home.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 14, 2019