On Saturday, June 1, 2019, Lyle E. Hollenbeck, WWII veteran, devoted husband, and caring friend and neighbor, passed away at home at the age of 93. Lyle was born September 13, 1925, in Brown City, MI to Willard and Beatrice (Sutton) Hollenbeck. He attended a one-room school and worked on the family farm until being drafted into the Navy in the fall of 1943. After basic training, Lyle served as a signalman on Landing Ship Medium 336 from its commissioning at Navy Pier in Chicago and positioning in the Pacific Theater to its decommission and turn-over to the Chinese government in Shanghai in June 1946. Although he intended to work on the family farm after the war, a friend invited him to drive to Central Michigan College in Mt. Pleasant in the fall of '46. Lyle learned about the GI Bill and enrolled in college that day. Following graduation, he spent a year completing a master's degree in geography at University of Nebraska. In 1951 Lyle moved to Washington, DC and worked for the DOD in the Engineer Strategic Intelligence Division, notably assisting with its operations during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He pursued the opportunity to work in the newly opened Bureau of Outdoor Recreation office in Denver, and moved west in 1963. He spent the remainder of his career with the BOR helping identify and procure land for public enjoyment. He was immensely proud of this work and retired in January 1981. Lyle met his wife Blanche Warren in Washington, DC in 1952, and they were married in 1954. They did not have children but enjoyed an active social life, and it was Blanche who introduced Lyle to the Red Cross. In his retirement, Lyle achieved master gardener status, volunteered at what was then the Denver Museum of Natural History, and helped with the restoration of a B-29 at Wings Over the Rockies Museum. Most important to Lyle was his service as an American Red Cross Disaster Services volunteer, participating in the organization's relief efforts for over 30 national natural disaster operations (including Guam and American Samoa) and for countless local fires and other disasters. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Kenneth, and his wife, Blanche. A private celebration of life was held. Memorial contributions may be made to Red Cross Disaster Services or The Nature Conservancy.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 29, 2019