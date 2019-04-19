|
Rhoades, Lyman
"Dusty"
November 15, 1942 - April 11, 2019
Lawyer/Book Dealer
On Thursday morning April 11, 2019 Lyman Rhoades of Park Hill and father of John C. Rhoades passed peacefully at age 76.
Lyman was born on November 15, 1942 in Washington DC to John H. and Patricia W. Rhoades. He received a law degree from The University of Denver and pursued matters of civil justice. Also among the careers he enjoyed were folk singer, "Dusty Rhoades", and disc jockey, host and interviewer of famous bands while at Lawrence University in Appleton Wisconsin.
After moving to Denver in the late 1960's and in addition to practicing law, he continued his radio work in areas of legal advice and professional sports, including reporting live from the NFL draft in the 1980's. He was a free agent scout for The Denver Broncos and published a sports-oriented periodical. Most recently, his passions have been caring for and working with charitable organizations such as The SPCA and various animal shelters as well as rare book curation, dealing, and collecting.
Lyman will be fondly remembered by family, friends and acquaintances for his welcoming nature, true interest in interacting, sharp wit, and extraordinary intelligence. He will also be remembered for his gratitude and humility.
Lyman was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara, mother Patricia, father John and brother John W. (Johnny). He is survived by his son John C., daughter-in-law Leasa, granddaughter Emme Kay, and sister Barbara. Lyman is also survived by the Tomes family (Brett, Jordan, Brittany, Stella), who loved him very much and called him "Papa".
Emme Kay's favorite memories of Grandad are spending time in the park and on the playground together. Lyman's son's most-precious memory is "the guitar sound and the song". Attending Rockies games with Papa was a favorite memory of all.
He pursued what captured his mind, and did it with passion. He also likely set a record with 23 years of "beating the odds". In addition, Bill and Bob would have been proud of his more than 25 years of strong will, as we all are.
A private memorial will be held this weekend. Any contributions in honor of Lyman may be sent to either Cat Care Society (5787 6th Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214) or Dumb Friends League (2080 S Quebec St, Denver CO 80231).
Condolences may be sent to his son, John C. Rhoades, at 1762 E Phillips Ave, Centennial CO, 80122
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 19, 2019