Lynda Jean Thompson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thompson, Lynda Jean
February 27, 1940 - April 19, 2020

Lynda graduated salutatorian from Newkirk High School in 1958. She enrolled at Oklahoma State University in the fall of 1958. She was involved in many campus activities, Mortar Board, and President of Alpha Chi Omega her senior year. Bob and Lynda met in her junior year and were married shortly after graduation in 1962. Lynda initially taught in the DPS at Morey Junior High and later in the Jeffco school system. Lynda left teaching 1967 to focus on being a full time homemaker. Lynda was a good golfer and played on the Pinehurst C.C. 18 hole team for many years. She was an excellent skier and loved all kinds of outdoor activities. She died while sleeping at home after a 5 year battle with dementia and heart problems.Lynda is survived by her husband, Robert W. Thompson; children, Mark D. Thompson and Stuart D. Thompson and brother, Larry C. Fulton. In lieu of flowers, suggest donation to Rocky Mountain Food Bank or Denver Rescue Mission. Memorial Service, Sat., 6/20, 2pm, Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved