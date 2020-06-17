Thompson, Lynda JeanFebruary 27, 1940 - April 19, 2020Lynda graduated salutatorian from Newkirk High School in 1958. She enrolled at Oklahoma State University in the fall of 1958. She was involved in many campus activities, Mortar Board, and President of Alpha Chi Omega her senior year. Bob and Lynda met in her junior year and were married shortly after graduation in 1962. Lynda initially taught in the DPS at Morey Junior High and later in the Jeffco school system. Lynda left teaching 1967 to focus on being a full time homemaker. Lynda was a good golfer and played on the Pinehurst C.C. 18 hole team for many years. She was an excellent skier and loved all kinds of outdoor activities. She died while sleeping at home after a 5 year battle with dementia and heart problems.Lynda is survived by her husband, Robert W. Thompson; children, Mark D. Thompson and Stuart D. Thompson and brother, Larry C. Fulton. In lieu of flowers, suggest donation to Rocky Mountain Food Bank or Denver Rescue Mission. Memorial Service, Sat., 6/20, 2pm, Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO.