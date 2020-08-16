1/
Lynda Lee Emmett
1943 - 2020
Emmett, Lynda Lee
12/14/1943 - 08/13/2020

Lynda Lee Emmett passed away on August 13, 2020 at hospice in Lakewood, Colorado. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 14, 1943, she moved to south Florida as a child and lived in several states before spending the last 45 years in Littleton, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Ruth Plunkett, and her twin brother, Lawrence Lee. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, William W., sons, Benjamin Lee and William Lee (Karis Maile), and grandchildren Olivia Ann and Greyson William. At the families request, there will be no public services held. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Project Angel Heart may be made.




Published in Denver Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
