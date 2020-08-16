Emmett, Lynda Lee12/14/1943 - 08/13/2020Lynda Lee Emmett passed away on August 13, 2020 at hospice in Lakewood, Colorado. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 14, 1943, she moved to south Florida as a child and lived in several states before spending the last 45 years in Littleton, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Ruth Plunkett, and her twin brother, Lawrence Lee. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, William W., sons, Benjamin Lee and William Lee (Karis Maile), and grandchildren Olivia Ann and Greyson William. At the families request, there will be no public services held. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Project Angel Heart may be made.