Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
Lynda Schnurbusch-Krell


Lynda Schnurbusch-Krell Obituary
Schnurbusch-Krell, Lynda
August 19, 1952 - May 29, 2019

Lynda passed away on May 29th at Swedish Medical Center from cancer. She is survived by her husband, David Krell (they were together for 43 years), sisters, Renee (Richard Galvin), Helen (Ricky) Smith, sister-in-law, Vicki (Gerry-deceased), uncle, Kent, step sons, David, Michael, and Steven, 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. She retired from Qwest Communications after 30+ years, (formerly, Mtn. Bell and US West). Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 10am, at Horan & McConaty, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO, with a reception to follow.
Published in Denver Post on June 2, 2019
