Schnurbusch-Krell, Lynda
August 19, 1952 - May 29, 2019
Lynda passed away on May 29th at Swedish Medical Center from cancer. She is survived by her husband, David Krell (they were together for 43 years), sisters, Renee (Richard Galvin), Helen (Ricky) Smith, sister-in-law, Vicki (Gerry-deceased), uncle, Kent, step sons, David, Michael, and Steven, 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. She retired from Qwest Communications after 30+ years, (formerly, Mtn. Bell and US West). Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 10am, at Horan & McConaty, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO, with a reception to follow.
Published in Denver Post on June 2, 2019