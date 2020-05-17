Beall, Lynette"Lynn"August 21, 1925 - May 8, 2020Lynette (Lynn) Beall, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born Lynette Simmons Bradley on August 21, 1925 in Joplin Missouri, the second of three children to Wilma Denton Simmons and the Honorable Paul Earl Bradley. Lynn graduated from Joplin High School and subsequently attended MacMurray College before transferring to DePauw University (where she was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority), graduating in 1947. It was at DePauw where she met and ultimately married Charles Porter (Mike) Beall.Courageous and undaunted, Lynn had a long and varied career which started in Sweden as a secretary for the US Embassy. Upon her return to the US, she was employed as a case worker for the Indiana Department of Public Welfare. In 1954, Lynn moved to Laramie where she immersed herself in raising her family and working as a physical education instructor for the University of Wyoming. While teaching at the University, she was especially known for her synchronized swimming instruction and conducting memorable water ballet productions. Soon after, Lynn took the opportunity to go back to school and earn her Master's degree in Education. A move to Colorado followed and Lynn found fulfilling and purposeful work as the program director at the YWCA in Denver and concurrently as the camp director for Camp Shoshoni in Rollinsville. In 1977 she bravely pivoted in her professional life to become a realtor; she worked for Hovey Billings, and then Perry and Butler Realty until her late 70s. Her children are ever grateful for the invaluable real estate support, advice and negotiation she was able to provide them over the years.When Lynn wasn't working, she often impressed friends and family both within and beyond the home. A woman of many talents, Lynn's homemaking skills resulted in beautiful handknit sweaters as well as one-of-a-kind skating outfits, dance costumes and prom dresses. She was also a talented stained-glass artist and produced many unique and custom pieces including a revolutionary stained-glass sculpture. An avid reader, Lynn was keen to keep up with news and current events. She also took a strong interest in investments and the stock market, and became a key member of a successful investment club in Denver.Athletic and adventurous, it is little surprise Lynn developed a deep appreciation for the outdoors. She enjoyed camping, hiking, skiing, and other activities that afforded her the opportunity to witness the abundant beauty of her natural surroundings in Colorado. She was a competitive tennis player and proved to be a formidable challenge on the court. Her love of nature and outdoor pursuits was certainly passed on to her children and grandchildren.As a grandmother, Lynn's love and support of her two granddaughters and four grandsons was unwavering. The number of swim meets, soccer games, lacrosse games, tennis matches, dance performances, and school events she attended was far too many to count. A birthday never passed without a thoughtful card or gift. She felt strongly connected to her extended family and took great pride and interest in planning family reunions and staying current with her family tree and genealogy.Lynn cared passionately about environmental and wildlife issues and was a regular donor to many charitable and non-profit organizations. She was a woman with abundant kindness, strength, humility, selflessness, and a sense of humor at her core, she will be deeply missed for the gift her presence granted those in her life.She is survived by her children, Jacque (Dan) Schutte, Doug (Julie) Beall, Marilyn (Dan) Bredar and grandchildren: Wade Schutte, Annie and Kevan Beall, and Jack, Lauren and Andy Bredar. She is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Paulina and Bryant Bradley.A celebration of life is pending due to the Covid19 pandemic.