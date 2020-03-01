|
Emery, Lynette
Heminway
8/5/1924 - 2/19/2020
Lynette Emery died peacefully in Grand Junction at the age of 95. She lived most of her life in Denver, teaching art at Graland Country Day School for 25 years and then returning to her first love, landscape design. She grew up in Sherburn, Vermont, graduated from Northfield School in Massachusetts, and went on to study at the Rhode Island School of Design and Ambler School of Horticulture at Temple University, PA. In 1945, she took a train to Santa Fe and never looked back. The Western landscape captivated her and led her to Denver, where she assisted George Kelly, the first director of the Denver Botanical Gardens. After retiring from Graland in 1980, she worked with notable Landscape Architect, Jane Ries Silverstein, before opening her own office in 1989. Some of her landscape drawings reside in the Western History Department of the Denver Public Library. She was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and the Denver Botanic Gardens, a lifelong advocate for Planned Parenthood, and a strong supporter of the Denver Art Museum, especially the native arts. She was married to Denver native, Philip Washburn Emery, with whom she spent many a night under starry skies. She inspired and expected heartfelt connection with almost everyone she ever met from her loyal friends to the neighborhood shopkeepers, her former students, her garden design clients and finally, her memory-care caregivers. She is survived by daughters Olivia Emery (Michael Hassig) of Carbondale, CO; Sylvia Wilhelm (Andy Wilhelm) of Grand Jct., CO; and Elphie Owen of Camden, ME; and five grandchildren: Christopher Hassig, Lilah and Mia Wilhelm, Madeline and Henry Owen. A memorial service will be held in Denver at 11 AM, April 23 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 1, 2020