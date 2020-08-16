1/1
Lynn A. Brown
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brown, Lynn A.
March 1927 - August 6, 2020

Lynn Brown peacefully died August 6th near Golden, CO. He enjoyed many activities: reading, gardening, making lefse, golfing, traveling, attending Colorado School of Mines football games, and walking dogs.
Born to Sidney and Norma Brown in Milwaukee, WI he joined the Navy in 1945. He received both his undergraduate and doctorate degrees from CSM and his MS from Washington University in St. Louis. Being a geological engineer, he worked on dams and tunnels on five continents and the western United States. He taught at Purdue University, and finished his career working at the Bureau of Reclamation.
He leaves behind his wife of 68 years Betty; children Becky, Joel (Diana), and Laura (Elliot Litz); granddaughters Rachel and Sarah Litz; two sisters-in-law Carol Theisen and Lu Keup; and many enjoyable nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at Glory of God Lutheran Church at 12200 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge 80033 on Sunday, August 23rd at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the church or the Colorado School of Mines Foundation at PO Box 4005, Golden CO 80402 (memo line of "In memory of Lynn Brown: Geology Student Support"). Lynn lived a blessed life and will be remembered for his quick wit and dry martinis.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Service
11:00 AM
Glory of God Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved