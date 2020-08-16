Brown, Lynn A.

March 1927 - August 6, 2020



Lynn Brown peacefully died August 6th near Golden, CO. He enjoyed many activities: reading, gardening, making lefse, golfing, traveling, attending Colorado School of Mines football games, and walking dogs.

Born to Sidney and Norma Brown in Milwaukee, WI he joined the Navy in 1945. He received both his undergraduate and doctorate degrees from CSM and his MS from Washington University in St. Louis. Being a geological engineer, he worked on dams and tunnels on five continents and the western United States. He taught at Purdue University, and finished his career working at the Bureau of Reclamation.

He leaves behind his wife of 68 years Betty; children Becky, Joel (Diana), and Laura (Elliot Litz); granddaughters Rachel and Sarah Litz; two sisters-in-law Carol Theisen and Lu Keup; and many enjoyable nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at Glory of God Lutheran Church at 12200 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge 80033 on Sunday, August 23rd at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the church or the Colorado School of Mines Foundation at PO Box 4005, Golden CO 80402 (memo line of "In memory of Lynn Brown: Geology Student Support"). Lynn lived a blessed life and will be remembered for his quick wit and dry martinis.





