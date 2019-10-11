Denver Post Obituaries
|
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church
Denver, CO
Lynn D. Herlinger


1936 - 2019
Lynn D. Herlinger Obituary
Herlinger, Lynn D.
10/26/1936 - 09/24/2019

Lynn D. Herlinger, 82, a longtime Denver resident, died Sept. 24 at The Denver Hospice following an illness of several months. She was born near Pittsburgh, Pa. on Oct. 16, 1936, the daughter of Edward K. and Ruth L. Davis. She grew up in Crafton, Pa. and attended Thiel College. She married David W. Herlinger on April 3, 1959. The couple moved to Denver in 1968 with their three children. She later graduated with a bachelor's degree from Metropolitan State University Denver. She worked in commercial real estate and ran her own appraisal business. She was preceded in death by her parents; son Matthew K.; and husband David. She is survived by son Christopher D. of New York City; daughter Rebecca L. of Denver; sister Judith (Tom) Dovey of Conway, SC; sister-in-law Judith (Fred) Conroy of Green Tree, Pa.; and, numerous nieces and nephews. A remembrance service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Denver. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Cat Care Society and The Denver Hospice. Arrangements through Fairmount Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 11, 2019
