Johnson, Lynn M.March 11, 1938 - September 10, 2020Captain, Denver Fire DepartmentLynn was a Denver native. He attended South High School class of '56 and graduated from CU with a BA in Psychology. His career with DFD included time in several station houses, Fire Prevention, Training, and establishing and heading Hazardous Materials Division. He Loved his cars from one of the first rear engine dragsters to his several street rods, He is survived by his wife Marcia, his children Terrilyn (Emily), and Jeff (Stacy), stepchildren Sharon and Christopher (Kristin) and 6 grandchildren who were the light of his life. A memorial is planned for the spring.