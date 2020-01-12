|
Baker, Lynne
09/28/1945 - 01/05/2020
Following her retirement from her beloved profession of Nursing, Lynne finally came into her own. She had the time to pursue her passion of working with color, from her garden to her paint palette. She leaves behind her adored husband John and her magnificent daughters Melanie (Tim) Daly and Brooke Baker and four grandsons Jack, Liam, Jackson and Matthew. In honor of Lynne, a Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 (Horan & McConaty Funeral Home, 5303 E. County Line Rd., Centennial, CO 80122), Reception to follow.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 12, 2020