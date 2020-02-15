|
Knickerbocker, Lynne Knutson
Born Mankato, Minnesota, June 21, 1948, died February 4, 2020, Littleton, CO.
Lynne grew up in Tucson, AZ. She attended Northern Arizona University where she earned a BA in Education. She moved to Colorado to follow her love of mountains and pine trees and to begin her teaching career. Lynne lovingly taught hundreds of kindergarten and first grade children at St. Mary's of Littleton. She earned her Master's Degree in Education in 1993 and went on to author multiple books focused on cultivating the spirituality of children and their parents.
Lynne is survived by her husband Bob, children Karen (Justin Collins) Knickerbocker, Sara (J. Ryann Peyton) Knickerbocker, and Adam (Danielle) Knickerbocker; grandchildren: Alexander, Samantha, Archer and Montgomery, and brothers Tim (Patricia) Knutson and Kelley (Carol Walsh-Knutson) Knutson and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lynne was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Vonnie Knutson and brother, Gregg Knutson.
For more of Lynne's story and to leave your memories see https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/centennial-co/lynne-knickerbocker-9027977
A Celebration of Life ceremony (not a visitation) will be held at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6601 South Colorado Blvd, Centennial, CO 80121 on Monday, February 24, 2020 starting at 5:00 and ending at 7:00. A Catholic funeral mass officiated by Reverend John Paul Leyba will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Francis Cabrini Parish, 6673 W Chatfield Ave, Littleton, CO. Interment will follow at Littleton Cemetery. Guests are encouraged to wear colorful attire to all gatherings at Lynne's request.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020