M. Virginia (Ginger) Weber
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weber, M. Virginia (Ginger)
11/16/1930 - 05/31/2020

M. Virginia Weber, Ginger, 89 years old, died peacefully in her sleep on the night of May 31. It was seven years to the day after the passing of her late husband, Frank Weber.
She is survived by her brothers Gene and Paul (Sandy) McKone; her five children; Paul (Megan) Weber, Greg (Maureen) Weber, Rose (Phil) Silberman, Jim (Nancy) Weber, and Rick (Anna) Weber, and nine grandchildren.
Catholic Funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 12th at 2 PM at the Risen Christ Catholic Church in Denver, 3060 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO 80222.
Memorial contributions or donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Arrupe Jesuit High School, 4343 Utica St, Denver, CO 80212.
For full life story go to https://horancares.com/obits/m-virginia-ginger-weber/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Risen Christ Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved