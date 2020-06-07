Weber, M. Virginia (Ginger)
11/16/1930 - 05/31/2020
M. Virginia Weber, Ginger, 89 years old, died peacefully in her sleep on the night of May 31. It was seven years to the day after the passing of her late husband, Frank Weber.
She is survived by her brothers Gene and Paul (Sandy) McKone; her five children; Paul (Megan) Weber, Greg (Maureen) Weber, Rose (Phil) Silberman, Jim (Nancy) Weber, and Rick (Anna) Weber, and nine grandchildren.
Catholic Funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 12th at 2 PM at the Risen Christ Catholic Church in Denver, 3060 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO 80222.
Memorial contributions or donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Arrupe Jesuit High School, 4343 Utica St, Denver, CO 80212.
For full life story go to https://horancares.com/obits/m-virginia-ginger-weber/
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.