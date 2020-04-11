|
Eshima, Machiko
February 19, 1929 - April 8, 2020
Machiko passed away peacefully in her home. She was 91 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband Kunio Eshima and is survived by her four children: Stan (Sharon), Mel, Gaye (Dan) and Lyn (Brian) and 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, we will have a private service and will not be accepting visitors. The family knows your hearts and well wishes are with us at this time, even though we cannot be together. Please leave your condolences at allstatescremation.com
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020