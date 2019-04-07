|
Beierle, Maddie Ann-Grace
November 3, 2014 - March 30, 2019
Maddie passed away on March 30, 2019. She was born on November 3, 2014 in Aurora, CO to Jay Beierle and Michelle Bentley. She was such a pretty and vivacious little girl. Her favorite toys to play with were her dinosaurs and Peppa Pig. She is survived by her Mother, Michelle, her Father, Jay (fiancé Naama), her siblings, Gracie, Dash, Jaylin, and Mariah, Grandparents, Aunts and Uncles. Funeral services will be held on April 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Smoky Hill Vineyard Church, 20050 E. Smoky Hill Rd. Centennial, CO 80015. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Hampden Mortuary & Cemetery, 8600 E. Hampden Ave. Denver, CO 80231.
"To know her was to love her."
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 7, 2019