Fountain, Madeline C.
Age 72, of Littleton, CO passed away April 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Danny Fountain. Madeline is survived by her children Melissa and Matthew. Funeral Mass, Friday, July 10, 10:30 AM St. Frances Cabrini Parish, Littleton to Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO. Please refer to www.EllisFamilyServices.com.
Age 72, of Littleton, CO passed away April 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Danny Fountain. Madeline is survived by her children Melissa and Matthew. Funeral Mass, Friday, July 10, 10:30 AM St. Frances Cabrini Parish, Littleton to Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO. Please refer to www.EllisFamilyServices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 28 to Jul. 8, 2020.