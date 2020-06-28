Madeline C. Fountain
Fountain, Madeline C.

Age 72, of Littleton, CO passed away April 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Danny Fountain. Madeline is survived by her children Melissa and Matthew. Funeral Mass, Friday, July 10, 10:30 AM St. Frances Cabrini Parish, Littleton to Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO. Please refer to www.EllisFamilyServices.com.




Published in Denver Post from Jun. 28 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Parish
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

