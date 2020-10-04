1/1
Madge B. Morgan
1928 - 2020
Morgan, Madge B.
June 8, 1928 - Sept. 7, 2020

Madge Berkey Morgan passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 in Centennial, CO.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Kent Morgan.
Madge is survived by her son David (Pam) of Grapevine, TX and grandson Paul; son Tom (Sharon) of Apalachicola, FL and grandson Michael (Anne-Morgan) and two great-granddaughters; and daughter Lynn Shannon (Vinny) of Boulder, CO and granddaughters Allison Sawyer and Mel Sawyer.
An in-person private memorial will be held October 11, 2020 in Littleton, CO. For details contact: madgemorganmemorial@gmail.com




Published in Denver Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
October 2, 2020
I love Madge with all my heart, for all my life. Dave, Tom and Lynn and families, I am so sorry for your loss. I feel the loss too! I know from talking to her that she was more than ready to go and so I am grateful for that. I am so thankful and so very lucky to have so many memories.
Terry Sparks Robinson
