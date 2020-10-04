Morgan, Madge B.
June 8, 1928 - Sept. 7, 2020
Madge Berkey Morgan passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 in Centennial, CO.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Kent Morgan.
Madge is survived by her son David (Pam) of Grapevine, TX and grandson Paul; son Tom (Sharon) of Apalachicola, FL and grandson Michael (Anne-Morgan) and two great-granddaughters; and daughter Lynn Shannon (Vinny) of Boulder, CO and granddaughters Allison Sawyer and Mel Sawyer.
An in-person private memorial will be held October 11, 2020 in Littleton, CO. For details contact: madgemorganmemorial@gmail.com