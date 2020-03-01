Home

1934 - 2020
07/18/1934 - 02/21/2020
Floor Covering Installation and Sales

Malcolm Greene born 07/18/1934 in Beaumont, Texas, died 02/21/2020 at home in Denver, Colorado. Mr. Greene was a member of the Carpet, Linoleum and Resilient Tile Layers Local Union No. 419. Mr. Greene is survived by his wife Bonnie Greene of 70 years and three daughters, Linda Allingham (Dale), Sandra Owens (Keith) and Patricia Greene (John), and a brother Richard Greene. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. There will be no services.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 1, 2020
