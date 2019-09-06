Denver Post Obituaries
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosehill Cemetery
6841 E. 62nd Ave
Commerce City, CO
Marc Lee Niernberg

Marc Lee Niernberg Obituary
Niernberg, Marc Lee

Marc Lee Niernberg, 73 years old, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019 from a rapid progression of cancer at Denver Hospice. Son of Melba (the late Philip) Niernberg; brother of Michael (Susan) Niernberg & Denny (Trudy Rubinson) Niernberg; step-father of Jennifer (Durand) Cosca, their daughter Talia & Michelle Seewald and her son Jacob Schreiner. He is also survived by a loving extended family and circle of friends. Graveside, Friday, 11:00am, Rose Hill Cemetery, 6841 E. 62nd Ave, Commerce City, CO. Donations to or .
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 6, 2019
