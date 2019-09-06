|
|
Niernberg, Marc Lee
Marc Lee Niernberg, 73 years old, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019 from a rapid progression of cancer at Denver Hospice. Son of Melba (the late Philip) Niernberg; brother of Michael (Susan) Niernberg & Denny (Trudy Rubinson) Niernberg; step-father of Jennifer (Durand) Cosca, their daughter Talia & Michelle Seewald and her son Jacob Schreiner. He is also survived by a loving extended family and circle of friends. Graveside, Friday, 11:00am, Rose Hill Cemetery, 6841 E. 62nd Ave, Commerce City, CO. Donations to or .
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 6, 2019