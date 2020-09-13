Aunt Marcella was one of the most kindest Loving people I knew. She truly loved Her family. After my mother died (Helen Maxia) she called me up to see how I was doing, my son Joshua answered the phone. He was 9 at that time. He look at me and said mom its grandma calling from Heaven and she is wondering how I'm doing? Then he replied Mom I did think Heaven had phones? He handed me the phone and I could hear Aunt Marcella Chuckling on the other end. When I said hello she said I'm So Sorry Sweetheart I didn't mean to scar Josh. Aunt Marcella voice sounded just like my mothers. Aunt Marcella and I laugh over that one for years.

My Deepest condolences to the family. God bless you. You are in my thought and prayers.

Love always ,

Patty and Joshua O'Brien



We will be sending something to the house

Patty Maxia-O'Brien

Family