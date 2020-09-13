1/
Marcella Rose Hatcher
1926 - 2020
Hatcher, Marcella Rose
Feb. 18, 1926 - Sept. 8, 2020

Survived by her husband of 68 years, Thomas, and their children: Kathy, Elizabeth and her husband, Tom and Joe and his fiance, Beckie. For full obituary visit HoranCares.com.




Published in Denver Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty - Central Denver
3020 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80211
(303) 477-1625
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 12, 2020
Aunt Marcella was one of the most kindest Loving people I knew. She truly loved Her family. After my mother died (Helen Maxia) she called me up to see how I was doing, my son Joshua answered the phone. He was 9 at that time. He look at me and said mom its grandma calling from Heaven and she is wondering how I'm doing? Then he replied Mom I did think Heaven had phones? He handed me the phone and I could hear Aunt Marcella Chuckling on the other end. When I said hello she said I'm So Sorry Sweetheart I didn't mean to scar Josh. Aunt Marcella voice sounded just like my mothers. Aunt Marcella and I laugh over that one for years.
My Deepest condolences to the family. God bless you. You are in my thought and prayers.
Love always ,
Patty and Joshua O'Brien

We will be sending something to the house
Patty Maxia-O'Brien
Family
September 12, 2020
Marcella became my aunt when I married her niece, Majella, and I couldn't have asked for a better aunt. She welcomed me warmly into the family and let me know she would always be there for Majella and me. Fast forward 3 years and we were adopting our 9 month old daughter from China and we had a 6 month old son. Travel to China for two weeks was required and we couldn't take our baby. Marcella stepped forward and offered to keep our baby in Denver allowing both of us to travel to China. In her mid 70s, she was a trooper for wrangling an energetic crawler for two weeks. For that alone, I will be forever grateful, but there was so much more she did for us. I will miss you, dear Aunt Marcella.
Geoffrey
Family
