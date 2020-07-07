1/
Marcia Heller
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heller, Marcia
June 4, 1924 - July 4, 2020

Marcia Heller, Denver. Wife of the late Jordan Heller. Mother of Ron (Tracy) Heller. Daughter of the late Molly and Louis Altman. Sister of the late Betty, Frida, and Sonny. Grandmother of Trevor, Sean, and Danielle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews on the Altman and Heller sides. Contributions to charity of choice. Private graveside, Tuesday, 11:00am. Public livestream on ZOOM. Please visit Marcia's obituary page at www.FeldmanMortuary.com for Zoom link and information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved