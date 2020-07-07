Heller, Marcia
June 4, 1924 - July 4, 2020
Marcia Heller, Denver. Wife of the late Jordan Heller. Mother of Ron (Tracy) Heller. Daughter of the late Molly and Louis Altman. Sister of the late Betty, Frida, and Sonny. Grandmother of Trevor, Sean, and Danielle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews on the Altman and Heller sides. Contributions to charity of choice
. Private graveside, Tuesday, 11:00am. Public livestream on ZOOM. Please visit Marcia's obituary page at www.FeldmanMortuary.com
for Zoom link and information.