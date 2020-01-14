|
De Marco, Marco J.
Marco De Marco was born in New Jersey. He is survived by his lifelong partner Marilyn J. Krajicek of Denver, CO, as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings. Funeral mass at Mother of God Catholic Church at 10am on Wednesday, 1/15/20, at Logan and Speer in Denver, CO. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, NE at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Mother of God Church: 475 Logan Street, Denver CO 80203. For full life story go to www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 14, 2020